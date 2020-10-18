The probate court process is an important part of our community. Often complicated and serious issues are at stake that are very personal to families at some of the hardest and most difficult times. I encourage anyone who reads this to cast their vote for Attorney Sal Ritacco to be the next judge of probate. I have known Sal for the entirety of my life, and whether for a friend, a family member, or a stranger, Sal will go out of his way to help anyone.
He was encouraged to run by the late Honorable Paul Cravinho, who served as judge of probate in Stonington for many years. Paul felt that Sal has the right temperament for the job. He also possesses the knowledge, patience and willing commitment to help the people in Southeastern Connecticut.
Growing up and being a lifetime resident of Stonington, Attorney Ritacco is invested to serve our community. He is a member of many legal organizations, including the American Bar Association and Connecticut Bar Association in addition to a number of very active board memberships in the Ocean Community and Mystic chambers of commerce along with the Estate and Tax Planning Council of Eastern Connecticut.
As a registered independent, I encourage voters to vote for the best candidate for the position. Sal Ritacco for probate judge.
Giovanni Dinoto
Pawcatuck
