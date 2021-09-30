I urge Stonington residents think strategically about the Campbell Grain affordable housing development and vote “No” to support the development. Stonington’s population has declined by 1% between the last two censuses. We are an old population, and we have fewer people living in our homes. More worryingly, our school system has lost 648 students since 2007. The cost of running our schools does not decline with fewer students, it just increases the cost per head.
This loss of population and school-age children impacts our community and our economy. Children are our future leaders, civic volunteers and home buyers. One way to address this demographic decline is to provide affordable housing. It immediately increases our population and some young single people renting at the Campbell Grain site, might then get married, have children and want to buy a home in Stonington.
Stonington will receive a net increase in taxes of approximately $665,000 over the next 10 years and millions thereafter. Without the tax abatement, I do not believe this project will go forward. No private developer has found a way to make money developing this blighted property, nor will they want to touch this property given the potential approval risk. The current Campbell Grain development is fully approved except for the financing. Without this development, we Stonington taxpayers will have to chip in to pay for the lost $665,000. Let us not vote against it because the developer will make money. Let us grow our community for the long term and have the developer pay us the $665,000 in additional taxes.
If you think strategically about what is in Stonington’s best interest, I think you will come to the same conclusion that I have and vote “No” to support this development on October 5th.
Kevin Bowdler
Stonington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.