As we all realize, these are unprecedented, crazy tough times.
We see all the greed, self-centeredness, selfishness inside of us now out.
We also see incredible acts of the good in us coming out, to a degree.
This isn’t just America, as in 9/11, it’s the world.
Parents now get to see how good they “raised” their children, and deal with even more responsibilities as they homeschool their children.
We need to focus more on the people who won us our freedoms of choice, religion, gender, speech, and not worry so much about socializing with our friends and family.
Millennials, it’s not just the old getting sick and dying. It evolved ... you’re next! How are you going to feel if you killed granny, mom, dad, or a favorite auntie because you had to go in a group and “partay”?
This “it’s all about me” society has got to stop if mankind itself is going to survive! Stay home, if you can, check on others, social distance, use proper hygiene, and we’ll all survive!
God bless America!
James Fiori III
Ashaway
