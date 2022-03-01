Thanks to Steven Slosberg for his remembrance of Archie Sherman in The Westerly Sun (“Postscripts: In the heat of the moment at the Y, Archie Sherman never melted down,” Feb. 27). Archie was a character, a good friend, and a little like the Tasmanian Devil.
Yes, he was a political apologist, but more, he was a good friend who would offer help and advice, especially with household and horticultural projects. I was a neighbor of his in Charlestown with abutting properties. We talked about working at Groton; my father was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and Archie and he crossed paths on the job. Archie was a bundle of energy and loved being a homeowner with room for planting any flower or bush he could find.
We never talked politics because there was so much more to talk about as neighbors. I thought Archie would outlive me, so it came as a sad surprise that he had passed. I have never met anyone quite like Archie Sherman and probably never will again.
Michael Chambers
Charlestown
