In her July 23 letter, Maria Parker rails against mail ballots. Contrary to Trump’s relentless assertions, there is no evidence of Democratic corruption in voting by mail. In fact, the most egregious recent example of fraud was a Republican ballot-harvesting scheme in the 2018 elections in North Carolina that resulted in a complete do-over of the election. A good comprehensive article on the subject can be found here: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-vote-by-mail-explainer-idUSKBN2482SA. Reuters is considered to be a non-partisan news source.
On March 30, Trump, in typically incoherent fashion, stated, “They had things — levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.” He was referring to the first stimulus bill, which included provisions to make voting by mail easier during the pandemic. It’s one of the few times he’s actually told the truth in the past 3 1/2 years. And for the height of hypocrisy, Trump, most of his family, the vice president and his wife, and many of their aides all vote by mail.
Joseph Light
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.