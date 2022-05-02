I would like to respond to several comments made in the recent Letter to the Editor titled “Not a fan of the ‘Chariho Establishment’” by Scott Bill Hirst (April 28).
First, it was stated that the members of the Chariho School Committee are politicians and “the School Committee is a political office, not a professional one.”
Are we supposed to believe that being elected to their role means they do not have or need the professional expertise to do the job and they won only because of politics? I disagree with these conclusions. In my opinion, people usually run for office in order to use their unique gifts, skills and knowledge for the betterment of their community.
Second, when there is a temporary School Committee vacancy, the roles of members of the Hopkinton Town Council are to select the best qualified applicant to serve out that vacant term. There were multiple candidates who applied for the recent Hopkinton vacancy. But there was only one vacancy. The Town Council debated and chose the person felt to be the best qualified candidate. This is not a reflection on the applicants not chosen, but a highlight of the quality of the person who was chosen.
Third, I do agree that the residents should carefully watch how Chariho wants to use one-time federal ESSER funds to cover some of their budget reductions. We do not want these funds used to simply cover a budget increase. Members of the Hopkinton Town Council and the Hopkinton Democratic Town Committee have been aggressive in pointing out items that can be cut or eliminated from the Chariho budget without affecting the quality of education provided and would still fall within the maintenance of effort rules.
We have brought our expertise in education and accounting to this effort of maximizing education dollars without affecting our teachers. Recent efforts have resulted in more reductions than ever before, but we believe there should be more. With the public’s help, we will do more. The Chariho budget vote is Thursday at the Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Chariho School Committee can be contacted at their individual committee emails. Ultimately, many of us also support a management audit of the Chariho Regional School District.
Finally, if you are interested in running for a Hopkinton public office as a Democratic candidate, please contact Gloria Rhodes, chairwoman of the Hopkinton Democratic Town Committee. She can be reached at gloriarhodes19@outlook.com.
Gloria Rhodes
Ashaway
The writer is chairwoman of the Hopkinton Democratic Town Committee.
