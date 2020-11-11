By now, most have (marginally) overcome our disappointment regarding the election. My focus is on what comes next. At the moment, it sure sounds like President Trump is digging in his heels regarding litigation, as he’s convinced of significant fraudulent voting in most battleground states. A few lawsuits have already been filed, at least one recount has been scheduled (Wisconsin), and SCOTUS Justice Alito issued an order last Friday to Pennsylvania directing the quarantining of all ballots received in the state from 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 and beyond.
Some “talking heads” have opined this is a needless exercise, and there is no legal precedent. Not so. In 1976 (Ford v. Carter), “Donohue v. Board of Elections of the State of New York,” in fact, significant fraudulent voting was uncovered, but Donohue failed to convince the court that the fraud was sufficient (quantification), to affect the outcome of the election. That case and today’s situation are very similar; of course the subject is much, much larger in scope, and the differences are fractional. It’s anyone’s guess, but if significant evidence of fraud is found, the mess could wind up in the SCOTUS.
Going back in time, say 70 years, the successful presidential candidate has carried (on his coattails) the House of Representatives 90% of the time. Not so in 2020; even after the Democrats outspent the Republicans, they are presenetly losing five or six seats. As of this writing, the count is as follows: Democrats 208, Republicans 195, 32 uncalled (meaning the states are still counting). This morning, Mike Gallagher (conservative talk radio) offered that his sources are telling him that the Democrats will likely hold the House, but the delta will be a single digit; a huge loss by the Democrats. If so, that’s great news for the 2022 mid-terms. But what explains this obvious anomaly? My guess is that the volume of mail-in ballots focused only on the presidential candidate, and failed (miserably) to vote the “down ballot.”
I believe that four or five of the states in question have Republican-controlled legislatures. Now, if any of these states are convinced of gross voting irregularities that could probably change the outcome, it’s within their purview to assign two sets of electors. The electors would not be allowed to vote until the discrepancies/litigation is resolved. And that scenario could well drive the matter to the SCOTUS.
Lastly, control of the U.S. Senate is crucial. The current count: 48 Republicans, 46 Democrats, 2 independents. Alaska and North Carolina appear to be safe, and two Georgia seats not yet called require run-off races in January. We conservatives need at least one of those Georgia seats to hold the Senate majority (Perdue should smoke Ossoff). Some good news: Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) just announced that he would not vote to kill the Senate filibuster, nor would he vote to stack the SCOTUS (scuttlebutt has it that West Virginia Gov. Justice has been talking to Manchin). It is noteworthy that Gov. Justice switched from Democrat to Republican a few years back.
I, and I suspect many many millions, need to know if the election was legitimate or was it fraudulent. The public has little trust in the government, if we lose trust in elections, America as we’ve known it is done. If Biden won fair and square, fine, we’ll accept it and deal with it in 2022; however, if he did not, that will be dealt with now. Oh, one last thing; AG Barr has just authorized prosecutors “to pursue substantial allegations of voting and vote-tabulation irregularities prior to the certification of elections.”
Mike Latham
Pawcatuck
