My name is Philip DeBartolo. Some of you I call my friends, some just know of me as a family business owner that has been in Westerly for the past three generations and 60 years. My grandfather, my uncles, and now me. I want to speak to every business owner, large and small, in Westerly, Charlestown and South Kingstown.
You should seriously consider supporting Westin Place for state Senate. Since he knocked on my door, I have been able to learn a lot about him. He is not a typical politician. He is a blue-collar guy like me who got fed up with the typical political types that keep getting reelected. He is much different than his opponents, whom I’ve either known for years or have heard all about. Unlike his opponents he does not give different answers to different people, flip-flopping to one side or the other trying to gain votes. Nor is he bought and paid for by out-of-state entities looking to profit off taxpayers. Neither of those people can be trusted with our vote. Too many questions have arisen about who they would really be advocating for ... perhaps a higher office using our town as a steppingstone? Or having just another bought and paid for politician as an advocate for their corporate backers?
Westin is the only Republican running to replace our retiring Republican Sen. Dennis Algiere. He is going to advocate for us like he would his own family. He has the full support of his party and he is not a placeholder. He’s his own person willing to speak his mind and listen to us, his constituents, willing to work toward a better Rhode Island and not just vote along party lines. He has the backing of all Republican senators up for reelection and will be able to work from day one without making promises and concessions to have his voice heard. Republicans are now the party of parents, prosperity, safety, and the rule of law. Being a small business owner himself and driving his own truck, he knows full well the blue-collar business owner’s burdens. He will stand up for us little guys who are being crushed under those burdens of taxes and regulations.
Westin is cut from a different political cloth. He is honest, hardworking, and was willing to step up to the plate when nobody else would. We need Westin in office after Nov. 8, and I hope you reach out like I did and learn about the man who should be our next senator. He’ll respond to you within hours of filling out his contact form at www.Westin4RI.com.
Vote Westin J. Place for state Senate on Nov. 8!
Philip DeBartolo
Westerly
