As the Christmas holidays grow near each year, I think of my nana. Christmas was such a joyous time. She made her Italian specialty, macaroni and nuts, along with the fishes. She could make a pot of soup that would somehow feed so many people. She never measured anything. A little bit of this, a little bit of that! Everything was delicious. She served kale, which today in a restaurant costs a fortune! Nana never worried about cholesterol or fat in the diet. She had a great garden and lived off of it. She was quite a “domestic engineer.”
Today, we worry about the material we put in our stomachs, which is enough to have killed us sitting here. Red meat is terrible, soft drinks corrode our stomach linings, Chinese food is loaded with MSG. High-fat diets can be disastrous. And how about the germs in our drinking water?
There is one thing I can say : The food that causes the most grief and suffereing for years after eating it? Definitely wedding cake.
Gloria J. Birchell
Westerly
