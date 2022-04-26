Yeah, the Earth deserves its day of recognition, but let’s face it, without the sun, it’s just a dark rock going in circles. More than a great newspaper, the sun shares water’s star status (World Water Day was March 22), essential to life on this planet. Not bad for a 93-million-mile-away burning rock that everyone considers everyday. Water and sun demand maximum respect (where is the love?), considering their effect on our lives. Too much of one or not enough of the other will kill you, which makes them impossible to ignore despite our best efforts to do so. Sure, the first day of the week is called Sunday, but I’ve yet to find anyone who makes the connection. Time for an online petition to change some spellings: SUNday? Moonday? Wednesday to Waterday? Thursday to Earthday? Words definitely matter, and how did the repulsive practice of mounting slaughtered animal heads ever become known as trophies?
Humans harnessed fossil fuel energy to empower the Industrial Revolution, but we’re at a 2022 crossroads. Nuclear-powered petrol dictator Putin uses fossil fuel income to threaten the world, raging unprovoked genocide on neighboring Ukraine as he pursues a Russian Empire reconstruction illusion that has no real 2022 standing outside his warped imagination. But reading the fine print below solar power on Putin’s list of miscalculations.
Inflation is 2022’s lead headline but the sun failed to get the memo. Residential/commercial-rooftop/utility-scale solar energy costs continue their march south, declining at a 72% average from 2010-20, driven largely by declining module costs and improving storage capacity, as the innocent bystanding sun shrugs and wonders what took you so long.
Not a moment too soon? Perhaps a few moments too late?
Driven by lethal fossil fuel use ,from the United Nations recent climate report: In the words of the UN Secretary General, unless things change fast, “we are firmly on track toward an unlivable world” as human-caused climate change pushes more than a million species to knock on extinction’s door in the coming decades. Nevermind the UN’s climate reports follow the identical script of my dentist, whom I call “the bad news girl” (shouldn’t I get a 50% discount on cleanings since I have only half my teeth remaining?), the serenity prayer instructs us to change the things that we can, which means ASAP conversion to renewable energy and a do-no-harm, plant-based diet, both of which can’t happen without the sun.
Tesla electric vehicle founder Elon Musk is now considered the world’s richest person. A well deserved distinction, since his pioneering electric vehicle work won’t save the planet but just might save countless species living on it.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
