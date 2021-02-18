Since the late 1980s, we’ve all listened to the ongoing (raging) debate regarding Earth’s climate changes. The “climate alarmists” would have us believe that man’s burning of fossil fuels is the root cause of all weather-related phenomena (attribute same to the release of carbon dioxide into Earth’s atmosphere). However, the “climate skeptics” argue that carbon-dioxide is merely a trace element (at 400 parts per million, and that it was at least 10 times higher, 1,000-plus years ago, having no lasting adverse effects); therefore, it has little if anything to do with Earth’s weather patterns. Most skeptics (they hold Ph.Ds. in climatology or other related disciplines) argue that it is our Sun that totally dictates Earth’s weather changes. And yet, there exists a third theory (first introduced in the ’70s) that we’re on the threshold of a mini-ice age! That theory was held by most Western scientists, as well as the Russians, until we shifted gears in the ’80s to global warming!? However, a few scientists still hold that the ice age prediction is correct. One such scientist, John L. Casey, published two books on the subject; “Cold Sun in 2011 and “Dark Winter” in 2014. The coldest February ever recorded in New England was in 2015! Today, several southern states are experiencing New England-type winters, and have been declared to be in states of emergency. Casey may well have it right.
Over the past 30 to 40 years, the alarmists have been arguing (forcefully) for a carbon tax and the elimination of all fossil fuels, as well as the closure of all nuclear power plants. Their (flawed) theory is that we can very quickly transition over to the so-called “renewables,” namely, wind turbines and solar panels. Unfortunately, going back in history a short 20 years ago, in Spain, then onto Germany, in California last summer, and in the southern U.S. this winter, has not worked, it will not work, and will cost incalculable trillions of dollars, as well as the significant loss of life.
Not surprisingly, the climate skeptics’ numerous (and rather voluminous) white-papers and books on Earth’s changing climate rarely find it into the mainstream media. What we hear and read (ad nauseam) from the alarmists is that we’re facing an “existential threat” and if we do not follow their dictates blindly, Armageddon will be upon us. Have you noticed that the prime spokespersons for the alarmists’ camp are not scientists ,e.g., Barack Obama, Al Gore, John Kerry, Michael Moore, AOC, Greta Thunberg, et al. I’d wager a lot that if one were to interview folks from the aforementioned impacted areas regarding who and what represents an “existential threat” to them, it would not be carbon dioxide, it would be the folks that have no clue what they’re doing or recommending.
Dr. Bjorn Lomborg published a book recently, that all having an interest in Earth’s climate should read. The book title is “False Alarm.” The gist of the book addresses, how climate change panic costs us trillions of wasted dollars, hurts the poor, and fails to fix the planet on any meaningful way. Rational folks, thinking objectively, will know what to do, and how to respond.
Mike Latham
Pawcatuck
(0) comments
