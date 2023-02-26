Mental health in Westerly has always been a black label, burden and cross to bear for those with mental health issues. Through my running for Westerly public office, leading the local Parent Advisory Committee on Special Education, and my work as the administrator of one of the most successful special education schools in Rhode Island, I have had many experiences with the lack of mental health supports to both adults and children who struggle with mental health in the state. Westerly, sadly, is one of the worst towns, in my opinion, as leaders, both public and private, really want to diminish the need for these supports, as they feel it tarnishes the image of Westerly as this “pristine shoreline” and “wealthy” community above reproach. What member of the Watch Hill or Weekapaug or Misquamicut fire districts wants to hear about mental health? As a matter of fact, when campaigning for office in the past, it is interesting how many on Westerly’s “millionaire’s row” have children and adults that have or have had special needs. No one wants to be public about it, and that is a sad reminder that everyone is affected by mental health struggles. Unfortunately, it affects taxpayers, parents, children, and political supporters’ enthusiasm for treatment.
Just look at the availability of services and you shall see how low on the pecking order of importance it is. The 2020 U.S. Census says that 9.5% of the Westerly population has a disability. On top of that there is 5.5% of the Westerly population living in poverty and 27 children and families that are homeless. So, if we take these numbers against the population of Westerly, 18,423, that means — and you know this is low due to under-reporting — 1,750 people in Westerly have a disability, and that does not take into consideration our children. Westerly, per the 2022 Kids Count, has one of the highest levels of incarcerated parents to children ratio, with 4.4%. The state Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals reports Westerly Hospital maintains an almost 83% filled level of psychiatric stays for mental health (adults and children) for their 17 beds available. The Department of Health reports Westerly EMS deals with over 1,000 mental health-related emergency calls annually. Do you think these facts relate to Westerly’s mental health? Of course they do! Parents are having issues, children without parents are having issues, and almost 1,000 children are affected. In 2020, per the Rhode Island Judiciary Domestic Violence Training and Monitoring Unit, there were 148 reported domestic violence cases in Westerly, which was more than the city of Central Falls. As you know, many of these situations are from mental health issues.
Sadly, Westerly has no human services director or department and has fought against it for years. Westerly residents are relying on food pantries, regional support from private or church groups, the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center and the Jonnycake Center. Currently, per HealthGrades, Westerly has 61 social workers, and among those only 10% — or 6 — of them accept any Medicare or Medicaid insurance, which our most impressionable mental health population has as their medical coverage.
So I ask you Westerly, do you think we have mental health Issues? We definitely do, and with our ignorance and our political and private stance in town it will not get better until we do something about it. Remember you PAID for it and you’re paying every day with the increase in suicide, DUIs, arrests and incarcerations as well as children’s mental health issues. They are not going away!
Kevin Plunkett
Westerly
