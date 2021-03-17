The developer Doug Desimone has the right to purchase a piece of property and develop it as he wishes while following the rules and regulations imposed by the Town of Westerly. Now the town Planning and Zoning board must decide if he also has the right to irrevocably change the way of life for the neighborhood surrounding his proposed development.
If approved, the neighborhood will have to endure months of noise and disruption and the destruction of a wildlife habitat that is dotted with magnificent old beech and birch trees. The end result will be a dozen two-family condo units that will overburden East Avenue and its residents with traffic and congestion that it cannot sustain.
Charlotte Cottrell
Westerly
