In his Aug. 31 letter (“Where is the hardship for Venice project?”), Jim Angelo very, extremely incorrectly claims that “no one (on the Planning or Zoning boards) seems to ask ‘where is the hardship.’” In my four years on the Zoning Board of Review from 2018 to this June, by state ordinance, five factors were considered, and documented, for EVERY variance decision, none more of a challenge than “hardship.”
That said, Angelo is on a key issue. What IS the hardship faced by either proposer? In the ordinance, one cannot get a dimensional variance purely in order to reap financial gain. The hardship has to restrict things like “the reasonable enjoyment” of the property, whether it’s a homeowner who wants a deck or a business that wants to expand.
Abutters, too, must argue about their hardship if a variance is granted and in their presentations to Planning or Zoning make clear what those limitations on their “reasonable enjoyments” are.
Part of our shared challenge, the term “hardship” is not defined in state law or Westerly ordinance. Bring your dictionary, your common sense, and make your cases to the citizen volunteers on the panels who have to work through the gray areas to a decision.
Doug Brockway
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.