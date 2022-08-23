On my way into work this morning, I looked up at the Washington Trust building in downtown Westerly and thought, “That is one big building!” Later on, I began to wonder how tall the building really is. Is it 55 feet tall, like the hotel potentially being proposed for the Winnapaug Golf Course? So I went through my own way of estimating size, and came up with a bit more than the 55 feet. In order to check myself for accuracy, I came across the website emporis.com, where I found the building listed as the tallest building in downtown, with a height of 61 feet, plus or minus. Well, I was pretty darn close.
What is the point of all of this? Well, I think it is important for everybody in the town of Westerly to imagine a building of this size, with the addition of a rooftop deck, of course, being dropped onto the middle of a golf course which happens to be in the middle of a residential neighborhood. And, yes, they say, don’t worry, you are still going to be able to play a round of golf! How in the world is this even being considered? Why are a lot of good, honest citizens having to rack their brains, trying to prevent this absurdity from becoming a reality?
Help preserve our town. Be at the Town Hall on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 9 a.m. and help put an end to this, once and for all.
Walter Reynolds
Westerly
