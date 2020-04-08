I wrote a human interest piece about a friend of mine looking to get into the dating scene. She met a man at a funeral, of all places! I don’t have to go to a funeral to meet a man — I sleep with several! There is Art-hritis and Charlie horse. Will-power gets me going in the morning and Mr. John helps me go to the bathroom. And at the end of the evening, I am escorted to bed by Mr. Ben Gay.
The rest of the day is a reminder of the Seven Dwarfs. Sassy, Grumpy, Forgetful, Loopy, Gassy, Nip and Tuck.
At night I may choose to have a Gin and Panic (gin and tonic) asleep at the beach (Sex on the Beach) or Milk of Amnesia while listening to the Eagles’ “Prune Juice and Tequila Sunrise” or “One of These Nights” (never having to go to the bathroom so often).
The irony of aging: Just when you thought you had it together, your body starts to fall apart. It has a mind of its own, you know.
Youmay lose your hearing and the ability to be agile, but don’t lose your sense of humor. That funny bone needs to be tickled occasionally!
Gloria J. Birchell
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.