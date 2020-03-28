I read in The Sun that the town manager declared a state of emergency here “for potential federal financial assistance and because the declaration could make it easier for the town to comply with and enforce state and federal mandates”.
That’s a plus, and yet many property owners are fleeing New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts to their second homes here, Westerly needs to take emergency standards as per those used successfully in other states and countries and employ them here. Not a “may” but a “shall” self-quarantine for 14 days for those relocating here temporarily. When they venture out for necessities, to maintain 6 feet of distance, wear a mask if coughing and disposable gloves. No way to know who the carriers are.
Dr William Hazeltine, head of Harvard’s cancer and AIDS research department and recent chairman of the US/China Health Summit in Wuhan reported today that we need to be using the same standards that have been successful in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in China and South Korea:
1. Anyone crossing into other towns/states needs to be quarantined for 2 weeks.
2. Those testing postive for the virus are put up in hotel rooms where they are to remain, w ith meals left outside their rooms.
3. An app that records temperatures of those who tested positive is followed up on and used for analysis and a means of knowing where the infected are at all times.
I was shocked to read that real estate agencies are also renting coastal properties to those who do not own property here. New York is heading to its peak estimated to be around May 10 as of yesterday, and as a year-round resident I want to feel safe in my own home/neigborhood/town. The influx is only beginning.
It’s time to place a limit on tourism moving forward given how close we are to East Coast hot spots. And it will, no doubt, be an “early season” this year. I anticipate those commerce-oriented may not agree, yet it is not the time to be cavalier about what lay ahead.
I am also thinking of our grocery stores, pharmacies and other stores carrying basic need items. There is already hoarding at our grocery stores and pharmacies. Time to place limits on items per person and, as Providence is doing, limiting the number of people at a time in those stores.
I’d like to know how our town government plans to deal with our growing concerns and what plans are in place to address the potential realities we will be facing.
Paula Ruisi
Westerly
