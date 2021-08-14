Do you remember the little rubber nipple you jammed in your baby’s face to keep him or her from crying? We couldn’t cope, so that was our “maternal crutch,” if you will.
We owned a lot of them. The baby was silenced in less than 10 seconds. The pacifier was never disinfected. You found it lurking in the sofa, under the sofa — thrown everywhere! I kept the pacifier hidden when my folks came to visit. My mother would say the pacifier contributes to crooked teeth.
What other object could have stopped tears and restored peace? Even if baby didn’t fall asleep, it allowed mothers to get some rest!
Gloria J. Birchell
Westerly
