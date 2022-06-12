Some folks blame the guns. Some folks blame the people behind the guns. I think, we, the voters, are to blame.
The voters of Texas allowed a mixed up 18-year-old to legally purchase an AR-15. The voters of New York allowed an 18-year-old racist to purchase the same weapon. They now have to live with the consequences.
What are the voters of Rhode Island going to allow?
Alan DeBeaulieu
Wood River Junction
