More evidence no one’s calling me Mr. Mainstream, as I find your Feb. 17 lead brief, “High gas costs from Ukraine threat pose Biden political risk” mostly good news. Though high cigarette taxes have mysteriously failed to price cigarettes out of the market, I welcome high gas prices that will inevitably lower the demand, hasten its dependency decline and save our climate. Here’s hoping as Vladimir Putin senses the changing tide: Electric Tesla ascendency, West confrontational fecklessness, China acquiescence, combined with a perpetual national pride insecurity all propel him to risk a World War in this decade of pandemic chaos and century of American influence decline. Just as Trump and America was, are and never will be the same, Putin and Russia are identical, with Putin’s 2014 Crimea annexation just a toe dip.
Russia’s 2021 total sales of oil and natural gas were $119 billion, far exceeding budgeted forecasts due to skyrocketing prices, as the revenue accounted for 36% of the Russian budget. Putin, sensing it’s go time in his Russian revenue recklessness has guns drawn, but he’s no match for the all powerful sun and renewable energy.
With the sun roughly 93 million miles from our beloved Earth, challenging Steven Wright’s “anywhere is walking distance if you have the time” line, we’re blessed with a cooperative Earth that can provide complete sustenance if only we could move uncooperative profiteers out of the way.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
