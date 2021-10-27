Indigenous people got their day in The Sun with “Activists march on Capitol” (Oct. 16 Nation & World page), but the news is not as welcoming as it sounds. It’s remarkable that indigenous people have this land taken from them yet maintain their spirit to “put our bodies on the line” in the People vs. Fossil Fuels protest. Indigenous People’s Day has zoomed up the charts, now running neck and neck with Columbus Day. Many people are reluctant to let go of Columbus Day, perceiving it as recognition of the contribution Italians have made to this country, but please note, America, so named in 1507, is derived from the Italian explorer, Amerigo Vespucci. While there’s no Amerigo day, there’s America nonstop. Emerging Indigenous People’s Day falls short of Indigeous People’s Country, but it is what it is, as the Earth spins regardless.
Just as whaling and shipbuilding played vital roles in national and international development, fossil fuels and eating our animal friends must be added to the dustbin of development with humans’ technological abilities and evolution making these practices unnecessary and offensive to forward-thinking individuals. There’s no justification for the profit/power incentives and our optimum stewardship of this awesome planet Earth stinks badly. Yes fossil fuels and eating animals served a purpose, but that time has come and gone, leaving a threatened planet and growing extinction list of devastated biodiversity that we must unite to protect and heal for future generations, including our own.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
