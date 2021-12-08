I have recently completed a local history project about Stonington Borough that relied heavily on digitized searchable archives of local newspapers, including the Stonington Mirror and the Norwich Bulletin. The Westerly Sun has had a remarkable run since its founding in 1857, but back issues are only available on non-searchable microfilm at the Westerly Library. The Sun is an enormous historical resource, but finding anything in those many spools of film is like searching for a needle in a haystack. Undoubtedly it would be an expensive proposition, but I believe that digitizing the Westerly Sun’s back issues would be the single most important contribution anyone could make to the history of this area. There is some wonderful material in those spools, if only it could be found. I hope that people with an interest in preserving the history of our area will consider mounting a campaign to accomplish this goal.
Stuart Vyse
Stonington
