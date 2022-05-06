Lost in the Roe v. Wade debate is this: Without safe abortions, you, I, and the unfortunate, unwanted children themselves will bear the high cost.
We are also losing sight of the scores of women who will harm themselves with coat hangers and unsanctioned drugs, in efforts to avoid a full-term pregnancy.
I don’t doubt that many pro-lifers are sincere in their belief that abortion is sinful. There’s no arguing with that.
However, these believers, many Republican, may not appreciate that banning abortion, forcing women against their will to give birth to unwanted children, will wantonly bloat the size of government.
Aren’t extra child-care services, lengthened after-school programs, more free breakfast, lunches, maybe even dinners, just government taking on parental duties? Worse, since we know that love and nurture enhance children’s ability to become self-sufficient adults, forcing unwanted children on unwilling parents minimizes the chance these children will receive that nurture. Government, funded by more taxpayer dollars, will have to pick up the slack. We are likely looking at “child care” services continuing into adulthood, counseling of every variety including mental health counseling. Studies have shown that babies who are not cuddled and given physical affection in their first months of life are “at higher risk for behavioral, emotional and social problems as they grow up.” (Katherine Harmon, Scientific American, May 6, 2010.)
I witnessed what it’s like not to be wanted. A neighbor emerged from his divorce proceedings with the “short straw”: custody of his young son. The boy’s mother went off to pursue a career.
This afternoon, my baby son and I were playing in our yard when the boy’s babysitter walked by, her charge in tow. She was beside herself with anger. Outside of the boy’s hearing, she spoke to me, calling down hell and brimstone. The day had become cold, the little boy was tired and wanted to go home. His father, as usual, would not allow them in until the agreed upon hour. He didn’t want to be bothered by his son until it was inevitable. Put yourself in that little guy’s shoes. What can it feel like when neither parent wants you?
Unlike this mental abuse, I’ve fortunately never witnessed physical abuse aimed at an unwanted child. However, one needs only to open a newspaper. In April of this year, a New Hampshire mother was indicted for murdering her 5-year-old son. Newspaper accounts made clear that neither the mother and her boyfriend nor the boy’s father wanted him in their lives.
Whether it’s the cost in dollars or in human misery, banning abortion poses unimaginable harm to society,
I’m reminded of one person interviewed by NPR after the 2020 Presidential election: “I am a devout Christian and pro-life,” she said, “but I have come to believe that we are not in a single-choice world anymore. I have to look at all sides now to make good decisions.”
If only we would.
Phoebe Huang
Stonington
