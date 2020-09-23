After owning a vacation home on the 13th fairway of the Winnapaug Golf Course for 25 years we are now permanent residents. Throughout our years here, we have met people from all over the country who utilize the golf course, which touts itself as being on the prestigious list of Donald Ross-designed courses.
The proposed ordinance for the green space provided by Winnapaug GC would identify it as a “land development project!’ Once one hole of the 100-year-old course disappears, is redesigned or eliminated, it no longer carries the prestige of being Donald Ross-designed.
This geographical area, with its small hotels, quaint B&Bs and predominantly private residences, is facing years and years of disruption. The construction would certainly discourage visitors. Air pollution, traffic, wildlife, noise pollution, green space, air space and congestion are all areas of concern that affect Westerly. We consider the long-term impact a backslide, not progress!
In addition to all of this would be the need for a new sewer line to accommodate certain potential golf course expansion plans. This will be costly to ALL Westerly residents.
Once approved, the proposed amendment is open-ended and could result in never-ending construction, development and disruption, leaving the residents with little or no recourse.
The current mode of operation with a lack of information from the golf course and disregard for the impact to its neighbors will continue because the proposed amendment allows for unlimited boundaries. This is unacceptable!
The town council is asked to remove the proposed amendment related to Winnapaug Golf Course from the current zoning ordinance amendments in its entirety so the full impact of this amendment can be revised or permanently removed.
Frank and Angela Volpicelli
Westerly
