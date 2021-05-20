Peace is a great concept, rooted in justice, and we all must thank Frank Thacker for hitching his peace passion to a pole and turning Westerly into an example to turn heads to in peaceful pursuit. “No justice, no peace, know justice, know peace,” but unfortunately peace, like time, money and religion, are human inventions that depend upon widespread human conformance, overcoming the flawed human condition that makes peace so elusive. The two major peace problems:
1. No one makes any money: War profiteering and spoils of war have entered the lexicon because mucho grande dollars have entered the pockets of those well-positioned to profit from the vulnerable and exploited, requiring you to leave your conscience at home. Most recent example: Iraq War proponent Vice President Cheney’s Halliburton Services company got $39.5 billion in Iraq-related contracts in the decade following the deceptive Iraq invasion and I didn’t even get a lousy t-shirt. There were no weapons of mass destruction but mucho grande Iraqi lives and infrastructure destruction where Cheney and company profited enormously.
2. Peace relies on universal human acceptance where one bad apple does indeed spoil the whole bunch: Elevating the common good requires recognition that some things are more important than yourself. This seems obvious to many, but in the 21st century world where Donald Trump got 74.92 million votes, universal peace acceptance might be asking a bit too much. See the unprovoked Jan. 6 Capitol blitzkrieg by Trump supporters where accountability, like peace itself, is a nice concept but thus far unattainable here in the real world.
Regardless of your motivation, Frank Thacker’s passion for peace deserves everyone’s admiration and support, pushing us in the right direction in this “something is better than nothing” world. Logic, reason, compassion, consideration and empathy are human qualities that might separate us from our animal friends. It is our duty to employ these gifts to help make this world a better place for life everywhere, which is fundamentally inseparable from peace and justice in a do unto others as you’d have done unto yourself world that we all must aspire to. “Peace always,” “in peace” and “go peacefully” are nice words to live by, with inner peace the most important peace of all. Thank you, Frank, for being our true cocus example.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
