The phrase “first-world problem” took on new meaning when I learned of a Boston startup that uses technology to ensure you can drink your morning brew with zero effort: You drop a puck of flash-frozen concentrated coffee from your freezer into your cup, pour in hot water, and voila.
The cost for this convenience? $2 per cup — in your own kitchen! Not included are delivery costs: The coffee is delivered to customers in boxes of dry ice. Compare that cost with 50-70 cents for a K-cup; or 25 to 45 cents for a cup brewed yourself from grounds. But, hey, this is just money. No big deal.
What I find most astounding is that a special 70,000-square-foot Cometeer factory in Gloucester, Mass., is brewing the coffee that will be flash-frozen using technology developed by scientists from MIT, Apple, and Tesla. $100 million has been raised so far for this venture. (Boston Globe, Oct. 19).
So, instead of looking for a permanent cure for COVID, or cancer; or figuring out how technology can deliver education to deserving children who lack a computer and costly internet hook-up; or how we can minimize traffic fatalities, these scientists are figuring out how to knock off maybe 1 minute of “hassle” from a well-heeled’s day. Oh, and they claim the freeze-dried coffee is really good.
Reminds me of a conversation I overheard in New York shortly after Hurricane Sandy killed 44 people, devastated the subway system and damaged over 69,000 residences, costing the city $19 billion. This couple groused over how the disruption of the hurricane had deprived them of their usual morning croissants. Now that’s a first-world problem!
When priorities look like this, what does climate change matter? Or the suppression of voter rights?
Phoebe Huang
Stonington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.