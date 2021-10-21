Does Halloween hold more magic than Christmas? Picking a costume gets tougher every year. Everyone dresses weird. Kids wanted Halloween to go on forever. We used pillowcases to house our candy. It took us less time to get ready for Halloween. How do we know when you’re too old to go begging on Halloween?
I remember getting taffy apples. Good thing I didn’t have a partial plate in my mouth, it might have given way. I guess you graduated to a new high when you went as “Casper the Friendly Ghost” in your girlfriend’s Volkswagen bus in search of that all-night party.
Oh well, I’ve stocked up this year on Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Milky Ways and Kit-Kats. Hope I have some kids drop by, otherwise my piggy hands will stuff everything into this mouth. I should put some leftover candy in the freezer, because if I don’t, I won’t rest until it’s all gone. You see, I give myself a reward for doing every chore possible.
All the candy that I stashed in the freezer — gone. Blame it on the mice — they ate it.
Gloria S. Birchell
Westerly
