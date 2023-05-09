In her letter to the editor titled “Bottom line: people are dying” (The Westerly Sun, May 8), Ms. Beverly Conti claims that she doesn’t want to take guns away from law-abiding citizens. That makes me ask her who she wants to take them away from? Her position is typical of the left-wing crowd that has a habit of talking out of both sides of their mouths.
The way that the media and the anti-gun crowd patronized the horrific tragedy of the eight deaths in Texas this weekend is one more example of the racism connected to shooting deaths in this country. In cities like Chicago, Detroit, New York, Nashville, etc., there are at least that many Black on Black shooting deaths in each city every weekend! The difference is they are not done at a shopping mall so there is limited press coverage. It’s usually gang-related.
So you see, Ms. Conti, people are dying by the hundreds from gunshot wounds in this country and more gun control laws aren’t going to stop it. There are gang wars going on in our inner cities for control of drugs and drug trafficking. You can be sure that all of the gunshot deaths and wounds related to the drug wars, crimes and murders in our inner cities are included when the government and progressive left calculate the need for more gun control laws.
In the final analysis, the need for more gun control laws is all nonsense!
James Mageau
Charlestown
