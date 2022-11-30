The Armalite Rifle (AR) was purpose-built to enable 19-year-old draftees to turn human flesh into hamburger at a range of 150 yards. In a perfect world, it would have never appeared on the civilian market. It has few civilian uses. It is illegal for hunting in Rhode Island and about a dozen other states. Millions are purchased as little more than fashion accessories because they “look cool” or to confirm a tribal membership.
Now that millions are owned in the U.S., what can be done? The “assault weapons ban” of the 90’s was nothing of the sort. It banned cosmetic features which were added to the rifle. The rifle itself was perfectly legal. While crime dropped during the ban, a complete analysis of the data is inconclusive because other factors could have contributed to the drop in crime.
Two things are certain: 1. Reducing the capacity of the magazines (the number of bullets that can be fired without reloading) reduces the damage done during a given incident; and 2. Promoting a “ban” on them makes them even more popular. The original “ban” was a feel-good measure which accomplished nothing, and reimposing it would be totally counterproductive.
This is not encouraging. I don’t see any hope except for a slow generational change in attitudes. Decades ago, everyone smoked cigarettes. Now, almost no one smokes. Reducing the fascination with guns will be even slower because it’s easier to throw away a pack of cigarettes than an expensive firearm. In the meantime, it’s important to at least push in the right direction: reduce magazine capacity and require universal background checks for firearm purchases. Most of all, forget the “assault weapons ban.”
We live in a country where some people see weapons as patriotic, but view cooperation and compromise as signs of weakness. Until we change that, we will live in constant fear of mass shootings.
Albert Gerheim
Westerly
The writer grew up in the Midwest and the South and has enjoyed shooting sports since childhood.
