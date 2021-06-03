I was a Republican. I never missed “Firing Line” on PBS. I proudly voted for George H.W. Bush, Reagan and Ford. I voted for Nixon. Then, Newt Gingrich carefully turned the GOP into a party full of message and bereft of policy. In Gingrich’s GOP, the Democrats had to be demonized. He didn’t just oppose Clinton’s policies, he had to impeach Clinton. It was brilliant. You didn’t have to argue policy with an inherently evil person. Then the Supreme Court’s “Citizens United” decision equated political contributions and free speech. The message became secondary. All that mattered was the money spent on political advertising. And there was plenty of cash from the NRA and the fossil fuel industry. The GOP’s message could be as simple as “Benghazi”, “email”, “socialism” or “radical left.” All that mattered was the amount of money and expertise devoted to promoting the “message.” Then Mitch McConnell’s Senate spent all its time on politics, and none of its time on governing. It was enough to oppose everything Obama proposed. The GOP became incapable of formulating policy altogether.
Then came Trump. The message became a series of bald-faced lies. Plenty of cash came in from grass-roots, the fossil fuel industry, and even from Russia via the NRA. The party’s leader was, and is now, a pathological liar with the emotional maturity of a rich, spoiled 10-year-old. Now the GOP is attempting to overthrow representative democracy itself. The GOP leadership cast doubt on the 2020 election, and now state legislatures are enacting bills to make the outcome even more suspect. Some state legislatures are passing laws so they can overturn any election they want, without regard to the actual votes cast. In recent days, Republicans, Matt Gaetz among them, have openly called for the violent overthrow of the United States government. If we are to preserve the Constitution, we can’t vote for any Republicans, for any office. There are no good Republicans. Their leadership is bent on destroying constitutional government. No one who dares to call themselves a Republican belongs in government.
Albert Gerheim
Westerly
