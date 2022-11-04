Much of Catherine O’Reilly Collette’s letter to The Sun (“Proud to endorse Carney for Charlestown council,” Oct. 12) is her opinion. However, she presents as facts a number of things that are not true. Here are the facts:
1. The Charlestown Citizens Alliance was formed as a political PAC, during a time of great political turmoil in Charlestown to identify and address significant public policy issues that affect the quality of life in Charlestown. For over a decade, independent officials endorsed by CCA have addressed important policy issues, including hiring and supporting our excellent town administrator, protecting our natural environment, and working for and maintaining a low tax rate.
2. Since 2017, the tax rate has declined every year, from $10.21 in 2016 to the current rate of $8.17 per $1,000 of valuation, the third lowest in Rhode Island. Because the town is able to utilize our natural resources to prevent contamination of our drinking water, expensive solutions that taxpayers would need to pay for have been avoided. The town also adopted a written fund balance policy, one of the only towns in Rhode Island to do so, and has healthy savings to meet emergencies.
3. The “shady deals” are acquisition of forested open space that provides shade and cools our air. The Town Council has adopted a 20-year guide plan (our Comprehensive Plan) that will foster a town with rural character that develops responsibly.
4. The Town Council, for example, reduced the “inventory tax” for many small businesses to zero; opposes big box stores, such as Dollar General, that would put local businesses out of business; supports the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Improvement Commission; and has allocated $60,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act for grants to Charlestown businesses to reimburse them for COVID expenses and to make improvements.
5. There are members of boards and commissions who are not supporters of CCA, and there are members who are supporters of CCA. All contribute greatly to the town.
6. The CCA has brought citizens together. Among the many examples are two: Citizens joined together to force the Federal Railroad Administration to remove the Old Saybrook to Kenyon Bypass from its Tier I Record of Decision (still an option under consideration in Tier II) and to fight Invenergy’s plan to truck a large amount of water from our watershed to northern Rhode Island to cool a power plant.
The “positive way to move forward” is to elect representatives who will work for the best interests of citizens in all areas of town. The independent candidates endorsed by the CCA commit to protection of our natural environment; low taxes and a stable financial position; responsible development; well-managed, responsive, civil, and open government; access to recreational opportunities; and quality education.
For our economy, our environment, and our future, I urge you to vote for Cooper, Gardner, Owen, Vallee, and Wilkinson for Town Council; for Mahony, Mossa, and St. Godard for Planning Commission; and for Louzon, Lyall, and Chambers for School Committee.
Bonnie Van Slyke
Charlestown
The writer is a member of the Charlestown Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.