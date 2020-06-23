Nowhere in Mike Latham’s denunciation of my letter, in the June 22 edition of The Sun, does he dispute the facts that Heather MacDonald claimed that 9 unarmed black men were killed by police officers in 2018, and 38 and 2019; and that she claimed 18.5 times as many police officers were killed by black men.
Nowhere does Mike Latham dispute the fact that the FBI reports that far, far fewer police officers were killed by people of all ethnic backgrounds, let alone by Americans of African origin, than Heather MacDonald claims.
Mike Latham chooses to believe “alternative facts” that appear to confirm to what he already believes. However, the facts are the facts.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.