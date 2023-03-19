If two out of three ain’t bad then five out of six must be pretty good, which is the result after reading The Sun’s March 11 opinion title “Honor God with all your decisions.” Backspace God, insert Earth, and we’re in total agreement with Mother Earth always having the upper hand. Can’t we cut out the middleman and go straight to the chase? Pure air and clean water reign supreme, which not only allows for food’s best nutritional value but also prevents wading into the murky thoughts and prayers abyss. Yes, honor the Earth with all your decisions, including economic, political, recreational, travel, dietary, transportation, interpersonal and even religious decisions, with honoring the Earth necessarily honoring God if indeed you believe Earth is/was his/her creation.
All humans are created equal, deserve equal access to life’s necessities and equal opportunity to distinguish themself, but at the same time, all humans are created unequally. Differing skills and abilities, differing developmental timeframes and differing risk aversions, motivations and aptitudes which makes the “income equality” phrase nonsense, as we want people to be rewarded in relation to what they contribute. That’s justice.
Our political leaders, schools and institutions must strive to provide our children with equal access, opportunity and encouragement with unequal outcomes expected and desirable. The Earth is essential to all life necessities, which is one reason to love the Earth. You must protect what you love with some things more important than yourself: Practicing faith: Love the Earth, no exceptions, with the Earth’s well-being a necessary, but by no means sufficient, condition for societal and environmental justice. Society owes its citizens equal opportunities, with American wealth enabling it to provide our citizens opportunities that simply are unavailable to the citizens in Haiti, Somalia, Afghanistan, etc., where survival can be a daily challenge. Back to life in these United States.
Martin Luther King Jr.’s brilliance includes his dream of living in a world where people are judged by the content of their character and not the color of their skin. Amen. What is the proper taxation rate necessary to achieve the character content reward? How is this shifting in a climate-changing world? The fossil fuel era must end, but what is the most equitable way to transition to this new economy that promises so much employment for so many? We can’t possibly all agree on the answers, but engaged citizens desiring the best communal outcome should be able to agree on this rough question framework. These are the political debates we urgently need to hear, with the Jan. 6 insurrection, reproductive freedoms, improperly held classified documents and Russia’s war in Ukraine all important, but obfuscation of what’s critical at this time.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
