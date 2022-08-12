There is a sandwich board on East Ave in Westerly. On it, in black hand-written letters, reads the message: “Yes, This Sucks!” And below these words an arrow points across East Ave to a heart-wrenching sight, a gash in a painstaking crafted, decades old stone wall. A view through the gash in the wall shows a construction site now devoid of the stately trees that once protected the land as well as the birds and wildlife forced to flee as the bulldozers advanced.
The construction on this East Avenue neighborhood we were told is for a development crucial to the economic survival of Westerly. A similar message of economic survival was trumpeted by the owners of the Winnapaug golf course at a recent Westerly Planning Board meeting. Supported by a phalanx of primarily Florida based developers, the owners told the planning board the golf course could not survive without a hotel and villas scattered throughout the fairways.
This call for development of the golf course is not new. The owners had previously filed to develop the course. At that time a group of westerly residents protested this devastation of the neighborhood surrounding the golf course. But recognizing the importance of the golf course to Westerly’s tourism economy and of a hotel to the economic survival of the golf course, met with the owners to negotiate and agree to language to be included in the 2020 Comprehensive Plan that would permit a hotel to be built on the golf course. Our neighborhood group thought that we had preserved our neighborhood’s integrity and aided in the golf course’s survival. Two years later we were to find out how naïve we were.
Today, in flagrant disregard for this 2020 agreement, the owners are once again before the town asking for additional development on a scale that rivals Disney World. Should the owners prevail, another Westerly neighborhood will fall victim to the chain saw, and bulldozer. If development for the sake of economic survival continues, one by one our neighborhoods will disappear.
Ed Rossomando
Westerly
