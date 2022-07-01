Our nation has benefited from some incredible leaders. Although the smallest state by physical area, Rhode Island has consistently punched above its weight in terms of its leadership pool representing numerous areas including business, philanthropy, the arts, science, medicine, education, and politics. Firmly embedded in that prestigious grouping is Dennis Algiere. Since his political beginning on the Westerly Town Council in 1990 to his subsequent election to the Rhode Island Senate in 1992, Dennis has proudly represented his constituents in Westerly and Charlestown. His leadership took another step forward when he was elected minority leader by his caucus, a role he has held for 25 years.
For more than three years during my time as a student at the University of Rhode Island I had the privilege of working for Dennis’s office first as an intern and ultimately as a legislative aide. During that time, I experienced countless first-hand examples of Dennis’s integrity, empathy, and ability to lead in a bipartisan manner. The exposure to the front lines of our state’s legislative process and Dennis’ natural ability to bring decisionmakers together helped build strong communication, problem-solving and empathetic leadership skills that I’ve tapped into constantly during my career in business.
I can’t overemphasize the impact of Dennis’s bipartisan approach and his willingness to “reach across the aisle.” During my time in his office, I witnessed it every day. Dennis’ approach to leadership was never scripted or strained, rather it was a prominent example of his character and absolute dedication to fulfill his role as an elected leader for both his district and for Rhode Island. Dennis never looked to avoid those with differing views or positions, rather he would consistently look to bring diverse minds together to foster quality solutions and outcomes. It is a style of legislative leadership that our country desperately needs more of right now.
While the news of Dennis’ retirement stung a bit, it’s given me an opportunity to reflect on those years I was so fortunate to spend in his office. As his final legislative session has just concluded there will be some very big shoes to fill later this year. Dwight Eisenhower said, “the supreme quality of leadership is integrity” and it is my hope that whoever does fill those shoes represents District 38 and the state of Rhode Island with the same level of integrity, empathy and bipartisanship as Dennis has exhibited for the past 30 years.
Kent Stepanishen
West Hartford, Conn.
