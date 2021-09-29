As I walk my neighborhood I see very few clotheslines. It got me to thinking. Never would I feel the sunshine on my face — you see, in a condo, they are extinct.
When I was a kid, the women put up clotheslines the moment they moved into the neighborhood. We knew how many children they had, if they were boys or girls, when they did their fall and spring cleaning, and if their husbands were construction workers (flannel shirts) or in management (button-downs). The clothesline was more than a foot race to see who could get their diapers (cloth) out first.
We would endure freezing temperatures to get those rubber pants and diapers on the line, only to freeze. We would end up putting them on big, clunky radiators to dry (if you lived in an apartment).
The clothesline was a therapy, if you will. You got to meet the neighbors and breathe fresh air and the biting winds that followed. You would hang that chenille spread out there and the sweet-scented Downy sheets — blowing in the wind — never needing ironing. We washed everything — curtains, slip covers — and you tried to be the first to get your laundry out there.
Did the clothesline have something to do with the success or failure of the marriage?
Gloria J. Birchell
Westerly
