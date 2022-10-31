Recently the Town Council once again delayed the decision on the development of the Winnapaug Golf course, and this was just one more obvious example of the “Westerly Way” — where it seems that the lawyers control this town in back-room meetings at the expense of its citizens. This was painfully obvious at the Planning Board meetings this summer where Solicitor Scott Levesque specifically told the Planning Board members to ignore Winnapaug’s hourlong presentation which outlined the 37 buildings that would replicate a Disney World Resort. Despite the best efforts of several of the members, Mr. Levesque instructed them to only concentrate on the specifics of the text amendment, and not to discuss the obvious issue of the absurd scale of the project. The Planning Board had little choice but to pass the amendment given this incredibly biased advice. Then, Mr. Levesque began the Town Council meeting by reviewing the Planning Board decision, and to the shock of the entire audience proceeded to relay a warning to the Town Council of the possibility of low-income housing if the proposal did not pass. This was EXACTLY the threat used minutes later by one of Winnapaug’s lawyers, and to the credit of the Town Council, they excoriated their lawyers for that behavior.
Now there are questions about Solicitor Conley’s advice to the Town Council. The council focused almost entirely on the size of the project for most of the six-hour meeting on Sept. 17, and then would have voted down the text amendment if not for Solicitor Conley pushing hard for a continuance. Then again on October 24th, Mr. Conley directed the Town Council to delay the vote once again without offering any sound legal reasoning. This opens the door to a potentially disastrous outcome. To review, the Town Council directed the neighborhood and Winnapaug to try and work out a compromise but there is almost no chance of success given that Winnapaug’s first “compromise” offer was for a resort that was DOUBLE the size of what was shown in their presentation. And with no chance of the Town Council approving the amendment as is, Winnapaug’s best option is most likely to delay this whole process until a new council is elected. One very possible scenario is some legal issues arise or a “new” compromise from Winnapaug is offered on the morning of Nov. 21, when the council addresses this again. If that happens, one has to wonder if the legal advice will be to suggest another 30-day recess in order to find a solution. If so, then it would be in front of an almost entirely new council and Winnapaug’s attorneys could use their normal tactics of yelling and bullying in the hopes of a different outcome. To those four brave Town Council members who are trying to do the right thing — do not let this happen! Please prove me wrong and end this absurd process.
John Fritz
Westerly
