There is an unspoken rule in newspaper work that subjects are never allowed to read copy before it goes in print, thus preventing them from affecting the news. As recent events show, news is not always simple, but getting it right can be a challenge — especially for a 20-something child. I’m reminded of what Jim Keane, Westerly’s then-police captain, once told me when I first reported for The Sun.
“Rick, they give you a notebook,” Keane said. “All we get are guns.”
Keane’s words never left me, and soon later when covering Stonington they returned. At the time, Stonington had never had a tax revaluation. If memory serves, it’s done every 10 years now, but then it had never been done, and the grand list was woefully out of date. It made governing hard, and Frank Callahan, the tax assessor, was beside himself. Working with then-First Selectman James M. Spellman and the Finance Board, he devised a plan to remedy it.
The Finance Board in those days enjoyed the services of Henry Cragan and David M. Johnstone, two of the finest minds — especially in finance — any town Stonington’s size had a right to expect. Better still, one was a Republican and the other a Democrat, lending political balance. But they never disagreed, at least that I know of. Both were too smart not to see the right way. Both supported revaluation; it was inevitable.
The problem was that in order to put the revaluation plan into effect, they needed public support; and for that they needed to publicize it. But explaining the plan wouldn’t be easy. Hell, understanding it wasn’t easy. But thanks to my boss, Donald P. Lewis, being a Stonington son, I was elected whipping boy: The stories carrying news of the plan would be under my byline. If I didn’t get it right, the whole thing might get rejected — and Spellman and Callahan had real fear in their eyes. Things were that desperate.
So I cheated. I went to Cragan and Johnstone and asked if they’d review my stories before they ran. I remember Dave Johnstone’s look, delighted astonishment. He knew what I was doing, professionally, was outrageous. But he and Cragan pored over my words, making substantial corrections of fact. Once we were all satisfied, I turned the copy in. I don’t think The Donald, my boss, ever knew — but I can’t be sure. He had more Stonington connections than a pipefitter.
In the end, Stonington got its new grand list, despite near rioting by a few taxpayers who’d gotten away with robbery for years and years. The ship of state was righted, and Stonington was put on a steady course to modernity.
And I never lacked for Finance Board scoops again.
Rick Booth
Pawcatuck
The writer is a former reporter for The Westerly Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.