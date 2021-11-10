I remember mom getting up at 3 a.m. to fight with a naked turkey. Stale bread was made into fresh stuffing and it was a meal that took nine minutes to devour. Everyone thought her job was fun. Turkeys were tough old birds. They didn’t get done on time. We did enjoy all the fussing and last-minute excitement. She turned out a picture-perfect bird, year after year.
They say Thanksgiving is a religious experience in Massachusetts. The first Thanksgiving always showed the Indians embracing the white man in a show of peace.
Ah, Thanksgiving — delicious pies, lemon meringe, apple, pumpkin — yum! Mom’s pie crust was the best. She never measured anything.
Mom made it look so easy. Everything came out of the oven hot! She was a perfectionist on the holidays. I wish I could bring back those good old days. Can’t wait for my Thanksgiving this year — fill me a glass of water and give me a few Tylenol.
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, even if there are a few people missing at your table. With a glass of chablis, mom, I salute you and miss you!
Gloria J. Birchell
Westerly
