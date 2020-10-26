As the current president of the Rotary Club of Westerly, I cannot thank this shared community enough for the vigorous outpouring of love and generosity given to 4-year-old Ryder and the Keep Ryder Riding Radiothon held this past Wednesday.
This community has always been one to come together, and in the middle of a pandemic, a divisive national election, a battle to add a new Supreme Court Judge, and protests and riots nationwide, it was a refreshing breath of air to see people of all ages drive, walk, and jog to the WBLQ tent outside the post office to put some money in the jug, and if they were lucky enough, to meet Ryder and his beautiful family.
This little boy was not asked to be born with spina bifida, with water on his brain, and with other offshoots of this neurological condition, but he is a most “normal” 4-year-old, and was waving, laughing, and blowing kisses at everyone.
A special thank you to Chris DiPaola from WBLQ who literally gave up a full day of regular broadcasting from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. because, in his words, “It’s all for Ryder.” Incidentally, money is still pouring in, but as of this writing, we raised over $11,000, in addition to a grant just sent in, so Ryder will indeed get his wheelchair lift.
There are few things in this world that feel better than helping a child; thank you for sharing that feeling with all of us at the Rotary Club who asked for this, and got an immediate “Yes!” from WBLQ ... and all of you.
Rona Mann
Hope Valley
The writer is the president of the Rotary Club of Westerly.
