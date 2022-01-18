As a former librarian at the Westerly Public Library, I would like to thank Ellen Madison and Beverly Conti for their thoughtful letters to the editor in defense of books, libraries, and democracy.
I would also like to congratulate Dominick Lombard for being a strong student representative to the School Committee.
Kathryn Taylor
Pawcatuck
