On Tuesday, as we were coming back from the beach, we turned into State Street. Our intent was to have a COVID test at the Westerly Senior Center. Unfortunately, we took the corner too soon and popped our right front tire. Two patrolmen stationed across the street in patrol cars came to our aid. They installed a donut on the right front tire so that we could go to a tire shop for repairs. We would like to commend the patrolmen for their helpfulness and thoughtfulness beyond the call of duty.
P.S. The COVID test was negative!
Joan and Charlie Shea
Pawcatuck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.