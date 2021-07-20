I wish to thank the Westerly School Committee for its wise decision to reject unanimously the baseless and potentially dangerous petition to ban “the teaching of divisive concepts….”
I also applaud all the good people, especially the teens and young adults, who courageously stepped up to the microphone at last week’s meeting.
I sincerely hope that teachers, staff and administrators can take a deep breath, enjoy their much-deserved summer break and return this fall without the threat of thought police monitoring their classrooms.
Joseph Light
Westerly
