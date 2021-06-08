This July 4th marks the 245th birthday of the United States of America, in which men gathered together to form a nation of free people that would govern themselves in a way that no other nation dreamed of since the beginning of mankind.
Our nation is like no other in the world. We are the people from all over the world that came here to form a new world, a world of free people of hope and opportunity, at least that was the intent, but we, as humans, are not infallible beings, meaning yes, we make mistakes. But because of who we are, we right the wrongs!
We, people of the world, came here to be free, and then went on to form a new nation. A nation that believed in the rights of people, a republic for the common man where people pledged allegiance to a flag that represented them.
Recently, we celebrated Memorial Day, a day set aside to honor all those men and women that gave their lives for that purpose, and I couldn’t be more proud of the people in Westerly, Pawcatuck, Stonington, and the surrounding communities for their support of the honor and dignity of this day!
As a citizen of this great nation, whatever deed you performed in recognition of this memorable weekend, I thank you!
I would like to thank all the Boy Scouts from Troop #16 under Scoutmaster Felix Martinez and all my volunteers that braved the rain, wind, and the cold to set up flags that honored all our fallen men and women on this Memorial Day weekend, along with Boy Scout Troop #9 in Pawcatuck, which set up flags on the other side of the river.
I wish you all well for all the days ahead and that you all enjoy the blessings of freedom, liberty, and happiness for all your days! God bless, and God bless the United States of America!
Ken Burton Sr.
Westerly
The writer is the flag coordinator for the American Flag Fund Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.