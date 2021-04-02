The news can make me cranky sometimes, but I wanted to thank The Sun for its photos and its sports coverage.
Thank you for the wonderful nature photos of Harold Hanka. They have definitely brightened up my morning breakfast reading. I am also grateful for the way The Sun covers sports. It is one of the few news outlets of any kind that covers men’s and women’s sports equally. And I love that UConn’s basketball teams are both called the UConn Huskies. It is up to the reader to look at the photos or read the article to see whether it is referring to the women’s or men’s team.
Thank you!
Diane Goldsmith
Westerly
