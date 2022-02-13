On Wednesday at 2:45 p.m., I was in line at Burger King for a snack. I ordered and drove up to pay and the girl said “You’re all set.”
I said, “What?” And she replied, “The car in front of you paid for your order.
To the car in front of me, you are so kind. You made my day.
Thank you. Thank you.
Ed Liguori
Westerly
