Kindness is definitely still alive and well in Westerly. Many thanks are being sent out to the lovely ladies who secretly treated us to lunch at Guytanno’s on Wednesday afternoon. You had left before we could thank you, but it was such a lovely gesture, and it really made our day! We will definitely pass it on, and we can hope that kindness, such as you have shown to perfect strangers, will continue to spread around the world. People such as yourselves definitely make the world a better, happier, more caring place.
Mary Richardson
Westerly
