As a businessman operating a small marina in Southeastern Connecticut, I want to acknowledge the leadership of state Sen. Heather Somers. She fought hard to see that we were designated as an essential business and allowed to stay open during the pandemic. We take every precaution to keep our customers and staff safe through the use of facial coverings, social distancing, and disinfecting. When the federal and state governments enacted programs to assist us during COVID-19, Sen. Somers went out of her way to help those of us in the business community to take advantage of their provisions so that we could keep our employees on the payroll.
Ron Helbig
Noank
