I am writing to give special recognition to our local South County Independent and Narragansett Times newspapers.
On behalf of the South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Steering Committee, we want to thank Jody Boucher, regional publisher of Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers, for having RISN produce our 38-page commemorative magazine as part of the town’s anniversary celebration. Her staff did a wonderful job on this project, and they continue to support the Steering Committee’s efforts to promote the 300th’s yearlong events and projects.
From the initial meeting last summer with Ms. Boucher, she and her staff have been committed to helping us get the word out. They have published every flier in the papers complimentary, printed every press release and sent photographers and reporters to cover every event, for which we can’t thank them enough.
I especially want to thank John Layton, associate publisher of Rhode Island Media Group, and his team, Esther Diggins, advertising coordinator, Nonea McFarlane, regional production manager, Carol Palmer, advertising sales, Carol Sholtz, advertising manager, and Brian Wallin, contributing writer, for their time and energy to produce such a beautiful keepsake. They wrote the articles, secured the ads, designed the layout, completed the project in time to hand out at the March 25 300th Anniversary Speaker Series, and printed thousands of extra copies to distribute to our community.
I hope South Kingstown residents who read the magazine will get a sense of how important this 300th anniversary is and get a sense of what made this town what it is today. Additional copies will be available at the libraries and the Neighborhood Guild. For more information on the 300th, please visit southkingstownri.com/sk300.
Again, with sincere appreciation to our local newspapers for uniting our community and commemorating the anniversary.
Joanne Esposito
South Kingstown
The writer is the chairwoman of the South Kingstown 300th anniversary Steering Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.