Words cannot express my heartfelt gratitude for the outstanding response to my dilemma on Easter afternoon.
A tiny tear in a water pipe that was undetected because it was in a small crawl space did a lot of damage.
Before long, the following were at the property: a Westerly K-9 policeman, a fireman, four DPW gentlemen, one enormous backhoe, and a Roto-Rooter Field Supervisor. The shut off valve was finally unearthed and engaged.
There remains a lot of work to be done, but I am just so grateful to all the folks who unselfishly spent their Easter afternoon with me. Thank you so much!
Karen Hebb Piccolo
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.